PEOPLE GOT COCKY: Louisiana voters overwhelmingly reject all four constitutional amendments. “‘This was a ‘primal scream’ kind of vote, driven by robust Democratic EV turnout that I’m not seeing being offset by a strong GOP Election Day vote,’ John Couvillon, an award-winning pollster, said in a post on X.”
