HOLLYWOOD IN TOTO: The One Thing Conservatives Need in Today’s Hollywood.

Conservatives are the champions of complaining about (il)liberal movies, documentaries, television, award shows and art. But do you know what liberals do that we don’t? FUND art. They support the next generation of artists and storytellers. Who cares if the content they/them make is garbage? Liberals help out other liberals. While you’re reading this, Netflix has already greenlit a live-action “Pokémon: Rings of Power.” And do you know who’s writing and directing it? The same progressives who made the 2027 $250 million-budgeted “Dirty Harry” reboot flop (star Chloë Grace Moretz refused to hold a gun). Where’s our Tyler Perry? Where’s our Dream Collective? Where’s our non-woke Sundance Lab? Who does the Right have? Mel Gibson? He’s just one man, and no one should bother him while he’s making “The Resurrection of the Christ.” Zachary Levi? He’s a cool dude, and I want him to succeed, but he’s not a billionaire producer. The Daily Wire? They’re just one company and most of their stuff is behind a paywall (side note: put your movies up for rent on Amazon; people will pay to see “Run Hide Fight” and “Terror on the Prairie” if made available to them). The only thing that comes close to a conservative cultivation program is the Palladium Pictures Incubator, but it’s for short documentaries, not narrative film.

Also… have you even heard of this program before I told you? Has a single conservative influencer promoted it? As a filmmaker who wants to tell traditional stories with heartland people, I feel s*** out of luck. There are so many talented people who are passed over because we don’t want to tell tacky and exhausting Lefty stories. We don’t want to make crap like “Velma” or “Snow Shite” or “Shout Your Abortion: Electric Boogaloo.” We want to entertain and enlighten. But we need you conservative and moderate higher-ups to support the true underrepresented voices. We need non-diversity contingent fellowships, labs, film festivals and opportunities for traditional storytellers.

Read the whole thing.

Without conservative movies being funded, this is the career path for many conservatives, and even non-woke center-left Democrats behind the camera in Hollywood: Rachel Zegler’s Snow White flop sparks anti-woke U-turn: Hollywood whistleblowers reveal how trans actors and liberal films are being dumped in ‘crisis mode’ panic.

One woman who is white and in her late 50s could not get hired but was called in to rescue a DEI project, which ended up winning a slew of major awards. ‘The kids who had been handed the film had no experience,’ she says. ‘The budget was out of control, and they were off partying every night. ‘The studio sent me to oversee things and get them back on track. But when the movie won awards, I wasn’t allowed to go up on stage because they didn’t want a middle-aged white woman standing in the middle of the young African American cast members. I was told it wasn’t good optics.’ A male writer, who is 60, tells a similar story. He has worked on some of the most successful shows ever made. He says: ‘When DEI started, my phone stopped ringing. Then it started ringing again with big names at the studios asking me to take a look at scripts and rewrite them. ‘Their DEI hires couldn’t actually do the job. So, they had old white men like me re-writing things. The money was good, but I couldn’t get any credit. That’s the hypocrisy of Hollywood.’

As Conquest’s Third Law of Politics states, “The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.”

