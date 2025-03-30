THE NEW SPACE RACE: 1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight.

Germany-based Isar Aerospace attempted to launch the first orbital rocket from European soil on Sunday morning (March 30). The company’s Spectrum rocket lifted off from Europe’s Andøya Spaceport in Norway, but suffered an anomaly 18 seconds into the flight.

Dramatic video from the launch shows the rocket tumbling just seconds into flight before plummeting to the icy ground below and exploding in a brilliant fireball.

It’s unclear what caused the anomaly, but it appears that Isar’s Spectrum rocket began tumbling just seconds into its debut flight. Video from the incident shows the rocket plummeting to the ground with its engines off, so it’s likely that flight controllers terminated the flight once the vehicle began tumbling.

There were no payloads aboard Spectrum’s first test flight today. Isar Aerospace was simply attempting to collect data about the vehicle during the maiden launch.