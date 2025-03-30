IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG TO ESCALATE FROM KEYING TO ATTACKING: Flagstaff women say they were targeted, assaulted for driving Tesla car.

Recently, a woman who wants to remain anonymous under the alias “Susan,” told Arizona’s Family that she was along Route 66 in Flagstaff when another vehicle started chasing her.

“I’m just appalled,” said Susan. “I didn’t buy my car for a political statement. I bought my car because its really fun to drive. My politics have nothing to do with that. I’m ashamed of our society and what they are doing.

Susan has video of the Tesla attack in Flagstaff last week. It shows a green car pulling up next to her Tesla and then swerving in front of it to box it in.

The driver then walks over to the 61-year-old woman in the Tesla and, reportedly, starts hitting her while she’s behind the wheel.

“I started to say, you cut me off what’s your problem, but I didn’t know how much he heard me,” said Susan. “He got out and started to punch me with a closed fist.”

At one point, the victim said she bit the man’s hand. Moments later, the passenger of the green car appears to walk over and pull the attacker away. Finally, they get back in their car and drive off.

Flagstaff police later cited the suspect, who is now due in court on Monday.