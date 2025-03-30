GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION:
Democrats, 2022: “Republicans want to ban interracial marriage!”
Democrats, 2025: “Black republicans with white spouses have been whitewashed.” pic.twitter.com/HilgT6vQfR
— Flyer (@bama_flyer) March 30, 2025
