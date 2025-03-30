HMMMM: “Signalgate” is a Masterclass in the application of Useful Idiots.

Last week, The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg discovered that he had somehow been added to a group chat (GC) on Signal titled “Houthi PC small group” by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. This GC appeared to have top cabinet members of the Trump administration on its roster. Goldberg appears shocked to be included in this GC, especially as a journalist intensely critical of the current administration. His last article was titled, Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’, so he probably wondered why he was added. At first, he doubts the veracity that the GC he’s been added to is genuine. He writes:

“After reading this chain, I recognized that this conversation possessed a high degree of verisimilitude. The texts, in their word choice and arguments, sounded as if they were written by the people who purportedly sent them, or by a particularly adept AI text generator. I was still concerned that this could be a disinformation operation, or a simulation of some sort. And I remained mystified that no one in the group seemed to have noticed my presence. But if it was a hoax, the quality of mimicry and the level of foreign-policy insight were impressive.”

Suffice to say, Mr. Goldberg stayed in the GC, only leaving it this past Sunday, March 23rd. He then wasted no time furiously banging out a 3500 word essay on his adventures in GC land, replete with accompanying screenshots of the chat. How he had time to do this between scheduling cable news interviews is a testament to this true American patriot. (sarcasm)

However, is that really the entire narrative? That a Progressive-Liberal journalist just happened to be accidentally added to a high-level chat group discussing policy positions and goals? One that includes some of the most powerful figures in the current administration? Which led to the inevitable story being leaked?

Occam’s razor

I lean towards a theory of “Signalgate” being intentional (1), starting with some of the members the chat.