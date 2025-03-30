GREAT MOMENTS IN ASTROTURFING: Asphalt Assault: Anti-Tesla Protesters Unleash Their Scariest Weapon Yet – Nazi-Infused Line Dancing!

Tesla protesters in Seattle, Washington pulled out their scariest secret weapon against Elon Musk – line dancing. It was an assault on the eyes. Protesters hate Musk’s electric vehicles but enjoy the Electric Slide. Have a look. (WATCH)

Tesla building security watching overhead as protesters dance on the street during a #TeslaTakedown protest in Seattle pic.twitter.com/FGMexOAIit — Lindsey Wasson 📸 (@lindseywasson) March 29, 2025

The irony of choosing the Electric Slide was not lost on commenters.

They are doing the Electric Slide to protest Tesla 😂 — Ray Traylor (@RayTraylor) March 30, 2025

Other Tesla protestors had their talking points preprinted in large type, just like a Biden press conference. (Why didn’t his handlers talk him into attempting the electric slide?):

And then everybody quit at noon.

NEW: Tesla protesters stop protesting at the Southlake Texas Tesla store the moment clock read 12 PM, according to @Carlos__Turcios. “They all immediately left the minute it was 12:00 pm.” Odd.pic.twitter.com/gb3O3lvjQ0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2025

No word yet, if like the mob in Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, they all went off for brunch afterward “to have a little sponge cake und a little wine,” before contemplating their next assault on civilization.