WATCH: Scott Jennings Humiliates Another CNN Talking Head.

On Friday evening, Lulu Garcia-Navarro made the laughable attempt to convince viewers that this situation was somehow worse than Secretary Lloyd Austin’s catastrophic failures—such as the one that left 13 American service members dead, or the time he went AWOL while his deputy lounged on vacation, cocktail in hand. With a straight face, she actually suggested that if this had happened under the Biden administration, someone would have been held accountable.

“If this was a Democrat or a democratic administration who had foolishly, unconscionably created a group chat to have discussion about a military operation that was top secret, I think, Scott, you would have been the first person to call for those people’s resignation,” Garcia-Navarro argued.

She then insisted that accountability should not be a partisan issue. “Accountability is actually something that normally happens in a well-functioning administration,” she said. “This isn’t, you know, cowboys and Indians and calling for scalps. This is actually what most people would think was, if someone has behaved in a way that puts American lives at risk, they should be held accountable for it.”

“You don’t have to make up hypotheticals, Lulu, about if this happened in a democratic administration,” Jennings countered. “Let me take you back in time. In a Democratic administration, the secretary of defense oversaw a disastrous military operation in which 13 servicemen died in Afghanistan. Then to try to make up for it, they vaporized like seven children in a drone strike. Then later, the secretary of defense went AWOL and didn’t even tell the commander-in-chief.”

Garcia-Navarro quickly interrupted. “This is a completely different thing,” she insisted.

Now, let’s get real for a moment. She’s right; they are different situations. What happened under Lloyd Austin’s watch was so much worse. The incompetence of the Biden administration not only resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers, but also the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, who now had access to billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment that was left behind by Joe Biden.