LAS VEGAS JUDGE DECLINES TO RELEASE SUSPECT IN TESLA ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’ ATTACK:

A federal magistrate judge declined Friday to immediately release the man accused of setting fires at a Tesla collision center, citing her concerns of returning him to the community without his mother’s supervision.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Paul Kim, 36, on Wednesday night on charges including arson and possessing an explosive device, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. U.S. Marshals later took Kim into custody on federal charges.

The fires, which involved Molotov cocktails, happened Tuesday, March 18, around 2:45 a.m. at a Tesla center located at 6260 West Badura Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

License plate readers, cameras, social media tools, DNA and other technology directly led to Kim, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday.

During a detention hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah, prosecutor Jacob Operskalski called Kim a “flight risk” and said the Department of Justice considered his alleged actions “domestic terrorism.”

Operskalski noted there was no federal charge for domestic terrorism and highlighted the determination could lead to enhancements during sentencing.