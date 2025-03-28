KAROL MARKOWICZ: Don’t let the leftists memory-hole their madness.

Did the last five years, call it “the age of woke,” really happen — or were they just a fever dream?

Apparently we all imagined a time where COVID and cancel culture collided to oppress us.

No one was shunned for saying really obvious and true things, schools weren’t closed indefinitely under pressure from teachers’ unions, and race conflict wasn’t pushed on Americans from every direction.

At least that’s what the left would have us believe.

On Wednesday when National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher testified in a congressional hearing, she stumbled on some basic questions . . . involving her own opinions.

“Do you believe that America is addicted to white supremacy?” Rep. Brandon Gill asked her.

* * * * * * * *

The last five years happened, much as the left may want to wipe the slate clean.

There’s an impulse to simply move on, without any accountability or apology for their lunacy. As a famous woman once said: What difference, at this point, does it make?

But it matters very much. We’re still living in the thick of so many of the left’s bad ideas and policies.

Biological boys are still playing in girls’ sports — and every single Senate Democrat this month voted against a law to stop it.

They’re waving away some of their madness, but certainly not all.

We can’t let the left simply pretend the last five difficult years didn’t happen. It’s time to challenge outright the lies, the rewrites, the scoffing at ideas they once considered mandatory.

Those who pushed the very worst policies, and forced them on the rest of us, can’t now get to claim otherwise.