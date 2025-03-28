PROMISES KEPT:
‘Migrant influencer’ who urged other illegals to squat in US homes deported to Venezuela https://t.co/KIl5ttueRm pic.twitter.com/rmtDaqbOq7
— New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2025
PROMISES KEPT:
‘Migrant influencer’ who urged other illegals to squat in US homes deported to Venezuela https://t.co/KIl5ttueRm pic.twitter.com/rmtDaqbOq7
— New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.