SUSTAINABILITY: CA lost 173K private jobs, added 181K government, largely part-time jobs.

California has lost 173,000 fully private sector jobs since January 2023, offset by a gain of 181,100 largely part-time government and government-supported jobs.

Thirty-eight percent of these new government and government-supported jobs are from elderly or disabled individuals using state funds to pay household members and others minimum wage for part-time care and assistance.

The report also found that while hourly wages are up, average hours worked are down, suggesting employers are cutting hours to reduce labor costs, such as those imposed by the state’s sector-based minimum wages.

According to the new report from the California Center for Jobs and the Economy, a project of the California Business Roundtable pro-business association, “California’s job growth has been dominated by government and government dependent jobs in Healthcare & Social Assistance.”