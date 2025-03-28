OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Britain becomes only G7 country unable to make new steel.

British Steel has announced plans to close its two blast furnaces in Scunthorpe, making Britain the only G7 country unable to manufacture its own steel. Jingye, the Chinese steel group that owns the plant, blamed Donald Trump as it announced plans to shut key operations, putting up to 2,700 jobs at risk. It said the “imposition of tariffs” had made the blast furnaces and steel making operations “no longer financially sustainable”. The closures signal the end of steel production in the UK after more than 150 years. Mr Trump has imposed 25pc tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the US that came into effect earlier this month.

It’s okay though, because Britain will soon not be able to make oil and gas, either: Just Stop Oil Just Stopped Oil in Great Britain.

To end this post on a happier note, Keir Starmer has at least ended all violence in England: Owning a ninja sword in UK will soon be illegal amid surge in knife crime.