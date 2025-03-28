GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: 75 Days After the Palisades Fire, Only Four Building Permits Have Been Issued.

The Pacific Palisades fire burned more than 6,800 structures, both homes and businesses. Clearly, the rebuilding process is going to take a while for many families even if insurance covers the losses. What should not take a long time are permits for people who lost everything to get started. Indeed, Mayor Karen Bass vowed to streamline the process and made a big show when the first permit was issued.

The first permit was issued March 5, less than two months after the Palisades fire destroyed or seriously damaged more than 6,000 homes in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas. “We want this to be happening on your lot, too,” said Mayor Karen Bass at a news conference in the Palisades on Friday. Bass and L.A. County leaders have pledged to streamline permitting procedures for property owners who want to rebuild.

The home which got the first approval was mostly intact and just needed repairs. The second approval went to a home that had been completely rebuilt a year before the fire. The owner just resubmitted the same blueprints for a rebuild. None of these approvals should have taken a week. They were no brainers.

And yet, more than two months after the Palisades Fire was put out, only four permits for rebuilding have been issued.