LEFTIST GETS MUGGED BY REALITY: OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch).

Before the decade is out Klein and Yglesias will be functionally early-2000s Republicans. Which is what they spent their careers fighting. https://t.co/IawEFW4Rv1 — Holden (@Holden114) March 28, 2025

What’s next for establishment left pundits?

To be fair, this might a bit too far for Krugman. Embracing the libertarian-themed philosophy of Thomas Sowell would require him to jettison the more collectivist economic ideas of his earlier crush on the right, Richard Nixon.