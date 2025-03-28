THE ISRAELI WOMAN WHO SPEAKS TO THE ARAB WORLD:

She may be little known within her native Israel, but to millions across the Arab world, Idit Bar is a familiar face and a formidable voice.

A scholar of Islam, fluent Arabic speaker, and unrelenting advocate for the Israeli narrative, Bar has emerged as a singular figure in the public diplomacy battlefield—appearing on hostile Arabic-language TV networks and social media platforms to challenge decades of entrenched hatred and misinformation about Israel.

“Without knowledge of Arabic, we’re like blind people in the dark,” Bar says. Since the October 7 massacre, she has been filling a glaring void in Israel’s public diplomacy. Appearing live on major Arab outlets—often facing former intelligence officials or leading editors—she articulates Israel’s case with clarity and conviction, fearlessly confronting narratives rooted in deep historical bias and modern-day incitement.

Bar does not enter these arenas unprepared. “They bring seasoned, sophisticated speakers with impressive credentials—former generals, diplomats. I come armed with facts,” she says. “Because I speak Arabic fluently, they can’t confuse me. I know their culture, their history and their references. That makes me more dangerous to them than an IDF soldier.”

* * * * * * * *

She is the only Israeli woman who appears regularly on Arabic media platforms. “People say I’m brave. But what choice do I have? Should I sit back while they lie about us?”