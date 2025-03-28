KRUISER: Kaitlan Collins Really Likes to Get (Verbally) Spanked. “This isn’t just about CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, but about all of the idiots in the MSM who mindlessly and reflexively belch questions that are fed to them by their overlords at the Democratic National Committee. Ms. Collins just happens to be the idiot du jour. Or du however-you-say-week-in-French.”
