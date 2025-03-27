ULTIMATELY, EDUCATION IS THE PARENTS’ RESPONSIBILITY: If a student isn’t learning, who’s responsible? “Teachers told that if students don’t learn — or even show up consistently — it’s their fault for not building relationships or being sufficiently engaging. It’s never the student’s responsibility to pay attention, participate in class discussions, do assignments or avoid distracting classmates. It’s not the parents’ responsibility to nag them about studying at home and get them to school. It’s all on the teachers, and it drives them crazy.”