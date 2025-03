“WE HAVE NO PLAN, WE HAVE A GOOD LIKELIHOOD IT’S GOING TO GET WORSE” DOESN’T MAKE ME WANT TO GIVE ANYONE A SINGLE DOLLAR, MUCH LESS SEVEN BILLION OF THEM:

NEW: California’s High-Speed Rail project needs $7 Billion by next summer, lawmakers learned today. “We have no plan, we have a good likelihood it's going to get worse, and we have a short time to solve the problem,” said Democratic Asm. Steven Bennett.https://t.co/oX1afY9rrO — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 27, 2025