IT’S GRANT APPLICANTS ALL THE WAY DOWN:

You wouldn’t believe how many grants I find that pay bigger left wing non-profits to teach smaller left wing non-profits how to write grant applications. pic.twitter.com/wgYTf5BTVF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 27, 2025

And from the replies: “Teach a man to grift, feed him for a lifetime.“