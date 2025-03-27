YOU STAY CLASSY, JASMINE: Flashback: Jasmine Crockett Attacked Byron Donalds for Interracial Marriage: ‘You Married a White Woman.’ “Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Texas) once attacked Rep. Byron Donalds (R., Fla.) for having a white wife, saying Donalds ‘married a white woman and so you think that whitewashed you.’ It’s unclear whether Crockett believes Kamala Harris is ‘whitewashed’ for marrying a white man.”