MUCH MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Trump official turns tables on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in tense exchange: ‘Why don’t you answer my question?’

Initially, Kaitlan Collins pressed [VA Secretary Doug Collins] for his perspective on the recent controversy surrounding leaked group chat messages discussing sensitive war plans.

The secretary repeatedly deflected, emphasizing his commitment solely to veterans’ welfare.

“I was not involved in the chat,” Secretary Collins stated clearly.

“I trust the president’s opinion on it. I trust what’s been going on. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. My opinion is that my job is to take care of veterans in this country as they come out of service, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

However, when Kaitlan Collins continued to press the issue, the secretary grew increasingly frustrated.

“Kaitlan, as I’ve just told you, I’ve just answered the question,” he responded.

“I wasn’t a part of it and, you know, I’m not going to speculate more than what the president has already talked about, and those who have been involved have talked about, but would love to talk about the veterans.”

The situation escalated further when the CNN host, who so far this week has twicebeen prevented from asking follow-up questions at the White House related to the Signal chat controversy, asked the secretary a third time about the leaks. Secretary Collins, visibly agitated, pivoted dramatically.

“Well, Kaitlan, since you undoubtedly don’t want to talk about the VA, I have a question as VA secretary,” he retorted sharply.

“I want to ask you because I’ve been curious about this, because my job is to take care of veterans, and I would like to know why CNN is hostile to veterans, especially one in Florida where you just had a $5 million defamation suit taking offense at a veteran who is trying to help people.”