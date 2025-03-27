IT’S NICE TO CATCH A BREAK ON PROCUREMENT FOR A CHANGE: B-21 ‘Bomber on a Budget.’ “One of the most overlooked insights from the recent Air Force budgets is that the B-21 program is proving a new business case by keeping costs under control. During the 2025 budget cycle, smooth progress on the production line enabled the Air Force to negotiate lower rates for the B-21 bombers now in production. The Air Force trimmed about $1 billion off the B-21 program’s cost for Fiscal Year 2025 alone and bagged additional savings for future years.”