DO NOT TAUNT THE HAPPY FUN SARAH:

I was going to write a longer response, but honestly, your entire argument is "you bad trumper, you know nothing and should let me assign you homework and talk down to you."

You're not only stupid. It's far worse than that. You're boring.

GFY. https://t.co/Ao2SAh1VeX — Sarah A. Hoyt (@SarahAHoyt) March 27, 2025

Much — much — more at the link.

In a perfect world, there would be no need for tariffs. But it’s shocking news to some people that we do not live in a perfect world, and tariffs can be useful for protecting vital industries, steering trade away from hostile, rival, or s***hole countries, and protecting US wages.