SKYNET SMILES: Rand Corporation tells lawmakers to prepare for AI ‘wonder weapons’ in cyberspace.

The Rand Corporation is warning lawmakers they need to prepare for the sudden emergence of advanced artificial intelligence “wonder weapons” in cyberspace.

Rand’s Jim Mitre told the Senate Armed Services Committee that unforeseen weaponry could emerge upon the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Researchers, such as those at the nonprofit Rand Corp., use AGI to refer to a theoretical AI system that outperforms human abilities.

“AGI might enable a significant first-mover advantage via the sudden emergence of a decisive wonder weapon,” Mr. Mitre said in written testimony. “For example, a capability so proficient at identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in enemy cyberdefenses that it provides what might be called a splendid first cyber strike that completely disables a retaliatory cyber strike.”

Mr. Mitre said the emergence of AGI may alter the global balance of power, with states that control and capitalize on the consequences of AGI’s emergence gaining expanded influence.