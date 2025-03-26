NANCY WILSON MORPHED INTO PAULINE KAEL SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson says it’s ‘more embarrassing’ to be an American now than during the Vietnam War.

Wilson, 71, made the remark in a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where she reflected on the legendary rock group’s 1975 hit “Crazy on You,” which was her sister and Heart vocalist Ann Wilson’s critique of the Vietnam War. “We were kind of embarrassed at that time to call ourselves American because of the dirty politics of the Vietnam War,” Wilson shared. “To be as subtle as possible, it’s more embarrassing now,” she said.

More here:

Wilson’s perspective isn’t just about politics. She also sees rampant sexism and misogyny in today’s culture that echoes another of Heart’s most famous songs, “Barracuda.” “[Barracuda] is even more relevant in the salacious billionaire culture with the grab-them-by-the-pussy mentality,” Wilson declared. “These songs will be there long after we are gone.” Despite her disappointment with where America is today, Wilson added that she sees change on the horizon. “I think for women* in the culture the pendulum will come back again, and there’ll be another renaissance in the arts to push back against the oppression of the cranky old rich white guys,” she noted. “I hope I am alive to see that next revolution.”

Well, not all women, of course: Heart to Sarah Palin: Don’t Play ‘Barracuda.’

(Classical reference in headline.)