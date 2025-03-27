KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Don’t Want to Be Greedy, but Can We Get Some COVID Comeuppance Now? “Consequences aren’t a big part of the lives people on the Left who do awful things to others, which is galling. The worst of the COVID tyrants — Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer come immediately to mind — have body counts for which they’re not being held responsible. Cuomo lost his job because he was a sexist pig at work and he’s already attempting a political comeback. All of the elderly people he sent to die in nursing homes don’t seem to weigh on his conscience at all.”