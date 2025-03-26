CHRIS QUEEN: The Left’s ‘Inevitability’ Has Proven Hollow. “One of the constant drumbeats of the left is that its policies and cultural movements are inevitable. Progress always marches in the leftists’ direction, they tell us. They’re ‘on the right side of history,’ after all, and they like to remind us of that every chance they get. But is that true? Recent years have shown a backlash against the ‘inevitability’ of the left.”