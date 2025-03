FAIL, BRITANNIA: Spice Girls latest victims of woke censorship as iconic ’90s song has ‘offensive’ lyric removed by BBC and other stations. “The censorship comes despite no apparent public calls for the change to the track, which was one of the biggest-selling girl group’s top five best-selling songs.”

Of course there was no public call to censor an innocent line in a silly song. But bossy busibodies have to keep themselves busy with something.