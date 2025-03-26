PARTICULARLY GENZ MALES — THE WOMEN, FOR SOME REASON, NOT SO MUCH: Gen Z Is The Most Conservative Generation In Decades Because They’re A Victim Of The Left’s Failures.

Obama was elected president in 2008 and served for eight years of their lives. The Obama administration was the furthest left in American history (though Obama assiduously sought to hide it) until the Biden administration supplanted it. Those twelve years of Obama and Biden encompassed the majority of Gen Z’s formative years.

Outside those twelve years, the left continued its ascendancy in American culture. Even when they didn’t hold the White House, leftists — operating from their enclaves in deep blue cities and states, the worlds of academia, entertainment, sports, media, and even business — have steered Gen Z’s society toward failure upon failure.

Gen Z simply has no memory of anything else. From classrooms to the workplace, they have encountered a Berlin Wall of DEI initiatives. It is no wonder that (having been so forced-fed) they cynically say DEI stands for “didn’t earn it.”

The #MeToo movement also dominated a large portion of Gen Z’s lifespan, portraying men as implicitly suspect and putting boys under a microscope, — except when the left and Democrats cynically forget what’s inconvenient for them (e.g., the various allegations against Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and Andrew Cuomo, who is now running for the Democrat nomination for NYC mayor).

Of course, Covid dominated Gen Zers’ lives and consciousness as it did with no other generation.