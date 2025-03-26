IT’S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT:
Do you guys remember that time that a chubby Army lieutenant colonel with a dead-end career listened in on a confidential call between the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine, and then that rabidly partisan chow-thief LTC violated all of the…
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 26, 2025
Full text:
Do you guys remember that time that a chubby Army lieutenant colonel with a dead-end career listened in on a confidential call between the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine, and then that rabidly partisan chow-thief LTC violated all of the confidentiality terms of his security clearance and ran to unauthorized Congressional staffers to blab the contents of that confidential, high-level conversation?
Remember how literally every Democrat alive thought that was just peachy-keen fine?
I remember. Good times.
Jim Hanson remembers: Alex Vindman Is Living, Breathing Proof That The Deep State Exists, And It Is Corrupt.