IT’S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT:

Do you guys remember that time that a chubby Army lieutenant colonel with a dead-end career listened in on a confidential call between the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine, and then that rabidly partisan chow-thief LTC violated all of the confidentiality terms of his security clearance and ran to unauthorized Congressional staffers to blab the contents of that confidential, high-level conversation?

Remember how literally every Democrat alive thought that was just peachy-keen fine?

I remember. Good times.