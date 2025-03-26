NPR BOSS MAKES THE ULTIMATE BIDEN CONFESSION AS SHE’S GRILLED OVER WOKE-ISM AND LIES AT BLOCKBUSTER HEARING ON CAPITOL HILL:
NPR’s CEO has owned up to not giving the Hunter Biden laptop story the coverage it deserved.
Katherine Maher, a progressive who previously headed Wikipedia before starting at NPR last year, made the admission after being grilled relentlessly by Marjorie Taylor Greene on Capitol Hill about the broadcaster’s alleged bias.
‘I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or sooner,’ Maher said Wednesday, at a hearing centered around whether NPR should receive federal funding.
At another moment, Greene confronted Maher — a 41-year-old former tech exec — on some of her more opinionated comments.
This included statements to social media penned in the past, like one that slammed Donald Trump as a ‘racist’ and ‘sociopath’ in 2020.
When asked by GOP Rep. Tim Burchett about such tweets, Maher said: ‘I regret [them] today.’
When asked about her tweets by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), Maher was reduced to little more than a slimline Sgt. Schultz impersonation. She knows nothing, nothing!
An absolute clinic from @realBrandonGill here.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 26, 2025
NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher on the truth:
“Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.”
Reposting this because the original poster deleted the video.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2024
Here’s another tweet Maher probably doesn’t remember sending. As I wrote last year, remember the 1960s, when Marshall McLuhan envisioned an interconnected “global village” with everyone wired together and sharing ideas? Right around the same time that Martin Luther King envisioned a world in which people were judged by the content of their character, and not their skin color? So much for those ideas:
