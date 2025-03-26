NPR BOSS MAKES THE ULTIMATE BIDEN CONFESSION AS SHE’S GRILLED OVER WOKE-ISM AND LIES AT BLOCKBUSTER HEARING ON CAPITOL HILL:

NPR’s CEO has owned up to not giving the Hunter Biden laptop story the coverage it deserved.

Katherine Maher, a progressive who previously headed Wikipedia before starting at NPR last year, made the admission after being grilled relentlessly by Marjorie Taylor Greene on Capitol Hill about the broadcaster’s alleged bias.

‘I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or sooner,’ Maher said Wednesday, at a hearing centered around whether NPR should receive federal funding.

At another moment, Greene confronted Maher — a 41-year-old former tech exec — on some of her more opinionated comments.

This included statements to social media penned in the past, like one that slammed Donald Trump as a ‘racist’ and ‘sociopath’ in 2020.

When asked by GOP Rep. Tim Burchett about such tweets, Maher said: ‘I regret [them] today.’