ALSO JUST IN, GAMBLING GOING ON IN RICK’S CAFÉ: Confirmed: Biden Was Given the Press Questions In Advance.

Imagine if the Donald Trump for President campaign demanded that questions directed at Trump were pre-scripted and that the campaign would get the right to pre-approve quotes derived from those interviews. We would hear nonstop about propaganda, suppressing the truth, First Amendment concerns, and be treated to a media freakout that would go on for days or weeks. Now look at how the same Pravda Media responded to demands by the Biden administration’s demands for the same privilege: mute compliance. You want us to be the propaganda outlet for the most corrupt president in America? Of course! Isn’t that our job?

It certainly was while Biden was in office. Is the card in his hand in the above photo anything like this one?

At NewsBusters, Tim Graham adds: Team Biden’s Mistreatment of a Pliant Press Corps.

Michael LaRosa was Jill Biden’s press secretary for the first 18 months of Biden’s presidency, and in recent weeks he’s loosened his lips about how Team Joe mistreated a pliant press corps. In an interview with Cenk Uygur on “The Young Turks” show, LaRosa admitted: “They did bully a lot of journalists, and I think they would tell you that now. They wouldn’t have told you at the time.” LaRosa didn’t want to say the reporters were “co-conspirators,” but it’s impossible to see all of their obsequious cooperation with Team Biden and think that word is inappropriate. * * * * * * * * On “Doctor” Jill Biden’s team, LaRosa said, he told staffers it was “unethical” to require questions before granting access, but they replied it’s what Team Joe (or “the boys team”) required. “These young kids are really taught to make that a part of their sort of pre-pre-screening for interviews.” “Yeah, it’s amazing to me that no one in the press complained about it,” mused Uygur. The press corps was stuffed with pushovers, from the same leftist press outlets who screamed hostile, un-screened questions at Trump and called it “strengthening democracy.” Uygur wondered: “Did the press ever push back? We couldn’t see the press pushing back at all, until the debate [fiasco].” This underlined how much the press is a megaphone for Democrats, and when the Donkey Party breaks down into two sides, the press will then present both sides. LaRosa thought maybe the local reporters would be less intimidated by a national campaign. “Like why didn’t any of these reporters even in New Hampshire, and some of these small town papers or local news, like why didn’t anybody ever say anything [about the pre-screening]? I thought it was so weird at the time.”

Ben Rhodes smiles. Keep the above image in mind the next time anyone in the DNC-MSM dusts off their hoary old “comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable” cliché.