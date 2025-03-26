HOWEVER MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA, IT ISN’T ENOUGH: Legacy Media Buries Death Threats Against Gal Gadot.

We’re now learning a much bigger movie star, Gal Gadot of “Snow White” fame, had to beef up security measures in recent months. The news is getting mostly ignored in the press.

Why? Journalists can’t pin this one on Musk, Trump or other right-leaning figure. Plus, the likely threat comes from the far Left, the same group shouting “Free Palestine” and harassing Jews across college campuses.

Is there another explanation?