JEFFREY BLEHAR: Jasmine Crockett Is Tacky and Classless, and I Encourage This. Responding to Crockett calling wheelchair-bound Texas’ GOP Gov. Gregg Abbott “Gov. Hot Wheels” — at a Human Rights Campaign dinner to boot — Blehar writes:

It is the artificiality of her attempts to spark outrage that makes them fall so weirdly flat. Her attempt to catfight on the floor of Congress with Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R., Ga.) last May was strangely unsuccessful — she started out with the moral upper hand, no less — precisely because MTG is a moron to the manner born, a natural talent unrestrained in her impulses by qualms of intellect or conscience. Crockett is blocked from any real path to advancement in office by both geography (Texas may yet one day turn blue, but not for a former BLM activist) and work ethic (she isn’t exactly leadership material). Publicity — and its hopefully attendant financial rewards — is the best she can hope for. Yesterday’s soundbite — designed quite intentionally to get people like me writing huffy pieces about her — instead leaves me feeling the same way I do about Mace: Stop trying so hard to elbow your way into a picture you don’t belong in. But I ultimately feel quite differently about the two: When Mace does something embarrassing, I cringe because we are on the same team. When Crockett does this, I can only applaud and happily encourage her to carry on. Let’s go, Jasmine! It’s time to escalate! Let’s see how you can top this one — and I hope every voter in America is watching when you do.

After being caught on video, Crockett preposterously claimed:

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

There are at least two problems with her dissembling. The first is that her “explanation” absolutely tortures the metaphor:

But the second is worse: Jasmine Crockett ‘Liked’ Posts Calling Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ in 2021, Undercutting Her Explanation for Deriding Wheelchair-Bound Governor. “Crockett was aware—and supportive—of the derisive label for the governor before he began the migrant transfers.”

As Blehar concluded, “Let’s go, Jasmine! It’s time to escalate! Let’s see how you can top this one — and I hope every voter in America is watching when you do.” Well, here we go: Wait, Is That Assault? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone Away (Watch).

Democrat Congresswoman @RepJasmine Jasmine Crockett just physically attacked and assaulted @LoomerUnleashed DC Correspondent @TheCharlesDowns, attempting to violently steal his phone out of his hand after he asked her if she would condemn the violence at…

“Wow, that’s pretty crazy. She grabbed his phone and scratched his hand because he asked her a question about violence. Yes, Democrats, pretty please, with sugar on top, keep making this woman the face of your party.”