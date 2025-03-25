Loose Lips Sink Ships? Naw, Loose App Links to Security Lapse: Consequential Mistake?

WWII’s brilliant rhyme warned that loose talk in a New York bar could tell Nazi spies where to position U-boats to intercept convoys. My update repeats warnings everyone using a cellphone or email should already know: someone or some device can be monitoring your communications.

The news hook title isn’t as crisp as World War II’s “Loose Lips Sink Ships.” It does send the relevant 21st-century message that digital communication systems have security flaws enemies can exploit to gather critical information.

A little more:

On March 25, CIA Director John Ratcliffe told the Senate Intelligence Committee that when he became director, he was given a phone with Signal pre-loaded. He was briefed that Signal was “permissible” for work use, and “That is a practice that preceded the current administration to the Biden administration.”

Did the Biden administration discuss sensitive national security information on the phones? Who knows. I doubt Communist Chinese intelligence will tell us.

Did the Biden administration provide the Trump administration with Signal apps that included Goldberg’s contact information? A fair question to ask for those demanding a thorough investigation.

Matt Margolis of PJMedia writes, “This has all the hallmarks of a deliberate setup.”

I suspect an inadvertent mistake, but Margolis has a point given the corruption we’ve witnessed in the CIA and FBI. Russia Russia Russia was a hoax.