KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I’m Waiting for the Jasmine Crockett/AOC Congressional Dumb-Off. “The Idiotic Loudmouth of the Democratic Party crown has been resting on the empty head of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the past six years. She can’t be happy that Crockett is getting all the press these days. Remember, most Dems are as shameless as Crockett and don’t think that the attention she’s getting is bad. I keep waiting for a Congressional catfight to break out between Squeaky and The Maw. Maybe the Democrats can win back some of the youth vote by staging it in an octagon and selling tickets.”