CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Colorado House passes bill regulating semiautomatic firearms, banning ‘bump stocks.’

Opponents of the bill said that the measure would cost millions of dollars for local sheriff’s offices and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to administer the new requirements. Those requirements are one of the following:

• Complete a hunter education course certified by CPW and within five years of making the purchase, complete a basic firearms safety course

Within five years before making the purchase, complete an extended firearms safety course, or

• Complete an extended firearms safety course more than five years before making the purchase and complete a basic firearms safety course within five years before making the purchase

• To make that happen, sheriff’s offices would be required to issue firearms safety course eligibility cards, with requirements for that card including completion of a fingerprint-based criminal history record check.

Gov. Jared Polis responded to the bill’s forward movement with a statement from his office.

“Governor Polis appreciates the sponsors working with our administration on amendments to help make Colorado safer while upholding our freedom and Colorado’s rich hunting and sport shooting culture and will review the final version of the bill,” a Colorado Governor’s Office spokesperson said. “Governor Polis remains focused on improving public safety including gun safety, additional funding for law enforcement and safer streets, and tougher penalties against theft of guns.”