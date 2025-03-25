DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID: ‘Fear and anger’: California town halls are not going well for Democrats, either.

California Democrats were lambasted at a series of town halls over the past week, with constituents demanding the party do more to stand up to billionaire Musk’s cuts to government services.

“I want to know why in the world the Democratic Party hasn’t fought yet?” asked one resident at a town hall Rep. Ro Khanna hosted in the Inland Empire on Sunday. Khanna, whose district includes Sunnyvale, Cupertino and Milpitas, hosted events in three Republican-held districts in the Central Valley and Orange County over the weekend. At each one, Politico said, Democrats “were unambiguously being put on blast.”

At a separate town hall in Orange County, hosted by freshman Democrat Rep. David Min on Thursday, over 1,000 people attended, including one resident who said it seemed like Democrats were “quietly sitting and doing nothing,” according to the OC Register. Min told the crowd that he feels “the same anxiety, fear and anger that so many of you expressed to me.”

Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros made a similar comment during a fiery town hall in Los Angeles last week, telling his audience, “I’m on your side.” One resident had told Cisneros, “I just wish that the Democrats would match my anger and my fear,” the Los Angeles Times reported.