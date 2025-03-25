PUBLIC SCHOOL PREDATORS: LGBT Activist Teacher, Trans Husband House Minor Teen Girl In Colorado Against Mom’s Wishes.

JoAnn Smotherman, a former math teacher at Durango High School, took the teen, one of her students, into her Durango home in December when the girl left home after a fight with her mother. JoAnn is married to Vivian Smotherman, a trans-identifying man who ran for Colorado State Senate as a Democrat last year.

The teen’s mother, Cynthia Stein, has gone to the Smothermans’ home and attempted, unsuccessfully, to take back her daughter. She called in the police, but the officers who responded to the scene said they would not force the teen to go home, according to the police report and body cam footage of the incident obtained by The Daily Wire.

The situation is the culmination of months of outside influences on the vulnerable teen, her mother told The Daily Wire.

The 17-year-old girl has identified as a boy since the fall and now uses a unisex name. She has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, an eating disorder, depression, and anxiety, according to medical records provided by her mother. At school, the teen was seeing a counselor, without her mother’s knowledge, who advised the girl to terminate parental notification and encouraged her to participate in LGBT support groups, her mother said.