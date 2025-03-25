We Need to Talk About Jeffrey Goldberg Accidentally Being Added to a National Security Chat:

According to the White House, the chat, which was started to discuss then-incoming attacks on the Houthis in Yemen, did exist. Goldberg was inadvertently added to it by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz — or someone on his behalf. President Donald Trump has since given Waltz a vote of confidence, saying that he has “learned a lesson.” What’s not clear is whether any actual “war plans” or other classified information were disclosed, which is the heart of Goldberg’s contention. The White House is disputing his claim, and given his background, no one should be taking his word for it. With that said, it was no doubt an unforced error to add Goldberg to the chat. The contact name used was “JG,” with Waltz (or his staffer) possibly mistaking it for administration official Jamieson Greer. Given how much the Trump administration has been targeted over the years with leaks, all of us would be forgiven for believing that Goldberg’s being a saved contact for any administration official is problematic. I’m not suggesting that Waltz did anything purposeful here. I truly believe this was an accident, but I am suggesting that he has no business ever being in contact with someone like Jeffrey Goldberg.

Indeed: Here’s What the Media Won’t Tell You About the Atlantic Hit Piece.

“There is a dispute over whether the term ‘war plans’ is being exaggerated,” [CNN’s Scott] Jennings noted, undercutting the central premise of the Atlantic report. This is a significant issue. Goldberg has a history of publishing bogus hit pieces against Donald Trump. In 2020, The Atlantic published a report claiming that Trump didn’t want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because the troops there who died in battle were “losers” and “suckers.” The article was quickly debunked after it was first published, and Goldberg even admitted that the story may have been wrong. Weather reports confirmed that Trump’s visit to the cemetery was canceled due to weather conditions. During the 2024 election, Goldberg was responsible for another bogus hit piece against Trump that claimed Trump got angry at the bill for a deceased soldier’s funeral that he offered to pay for back in 2020, which reportedly cost $60,000. The story was clearly bogus, and other journalists had been pitched the same story but could tell it wasn’t legit and didn’t run it. Goldberg has repeatedly sacrificed his credibility and the credibility of The Atlantic to push false narratives to undermine Trump. His track record of dishonest reporting speaks for itself, making skepticism not just reasonable but necessary. Given how eagerly the mainstream media rushed to declare the Steele dossier legitimate — only for it to be exposed as a sham — there’s every reason to doubt Goldberg’s framing of this story. While legacy media fixates on process stories and supposed scandals, the bottom line remains clear: The Trump administration took decisive action to protect American interests, while its critics scramble to fabricate controversy.

As Ben Shapiro tweeted in October about Goldberg, “Barack Obama’s favorite stenographer is nothing if not predictable.”

As is the rest of the left’s response:

Mark Warner, in his opening statement tells us the quiet part out loud, democrats don’t give a damn about the signal app chats, he cares about the following: – downsizing the government

– cutting off financial aide

– firing deep state rogue CIA and FBI agents Democrats must… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 25, 2025

More here: Tulsi Gabbard Just Denied Democrats the ‘Signalgate’ Narrative They So Desperately Wanted. “[D]espite Warner’s posturing, he did not get the “gotcha” moment he sought. If there was no sensitive or classified information shared in that chat, then this whole thing amounts to a silly mistake that caused no harm to national security.”