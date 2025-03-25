“BACK-TO-BACK” LAUNCHES IS THE 21ST CENTURY I’D BEEN HOPING FOR: NRO expands spy satellite network with back-to-back SpaceX launches. “‘Over the past two years, NRO has launched more than 150 satellites, creating the largest and most capable government constellation on orbit in our nation’s history,’ the NRO said in a statement. ‘Continuing with this momentum, 2025 is set to be another dynamic year, with approximately one dozen NRO launches scheduled.'”