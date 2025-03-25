ANALYSIS: TRUE.
If you have to explain to members of your political party why they shouldn’t vandalize your property then you are in the wrong political party. pic.twitter.com/ctLRTYD11C
— Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) March 25, 2025
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
If you have to explain to members of your political party why they shouldn’t vandalize your property then you are in the wrong political party. pic.twitter.com/ctLRTYD11C
— Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) March 25, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.