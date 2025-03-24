JOHN KASS: How the New York Times is Killing America.

We’re Americans. The cowboy is our icon, the pioneer, the frontiersman, the visionary entrepreneur and the self-made man whose lingering existence is an affront, and a mortal threat to the dominance of the Deep State cowards.

The stables must be mucked out. Now. And no amount of moaning about the mucking process should obscure the fact that the health of the state itself requires it. Urgently.

The New York Times is as lost in its Acela Corridor provincialism as any isolated shepherd boy in the most remote valley of Kurdistan. It hates the America that most of us love and so many died for. In its offices and newsroom, The New York Times whispers into its sleeve like the politicos of old Chicago and Tammany.

It is the one-eyed jack of our broken politics. And we’ve seen the other side of its face.