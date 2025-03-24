MICHAEL WALSH: Announcing The Pipeline 2.0.

Which brings us to today, in the second administration of Donald J. Trump. Five years ago, we began the-Pipeline.org in order to address many of the most important issues in modern society, beginning with the energy industry but quickly turning our attention to such enormities as the Covid lockdowns, the “climate change” hoax, and electric vehicles, among many other things. The four-year horror show of the late, unlamented Biden administration gave us plenty of fodder, beginning on day one when the barely ambulatory rutabaga formerly known as Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., abruptly canceled the Keystone pipeline and promptly sent the United States into an economic and social tailspin from which we are just now, thankfully, emerging. We will continue to treat these issues and many more as they arise, but in a somewhat different format.

The-Pipeline. org will now publish at least once weekly, and sometimes twice. It will consist of a Monday column by myself that will also appear on our “This Week at the Pipeline” Substack page and, at least semi-monthly, a short video interview with people of interest and/or in the news. One feature we’ll start very soon is are my filmed conversations with several of the participants from the London conference, in which we discuss the many sins of the media and other topics, and I think you’ll find the discussions both stimulating and rewarding.