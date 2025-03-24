ED MORRISSEY: Domestic Terror Plot Foiled in Austin, TX.

Remember when Donald Trump’s candidacy supposedly represented lawlessness and a threat to democracy? Good times, good times.

In yet more evidence of a case of projection, Austin police discovered multiple “incendiary devices” planted at the local Tesla dealership. Police successfully removed the devices, which means that they may have not just saved a few electric vehicles — they may have preserved some key evidence for the FBI. “Incendiary devices” mean bombs in common parlance:

APD said it responded to a call about suspicious devices at the showroom around 8:04 a.m. Monday. The APD bomb squad was called out to investigate. The devices were “determined to be incendiary” and were taken by police without incident, APD said.

This happened at 8:04 local time today. Oddly enough, the Dallas Morning News has yet to report on the act of domestic terrorism even at 1:45 in the afternoon. They do, however, have a snarky editorial cartoon poking fun at the rising acts of terror against Tesla and car owners over Elon Musk’s participation in the US DOGE Service and elimination of swaths of federal spending.