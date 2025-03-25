KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: 2024’s Big Message — The Kids Are All Right. “Countless articles have been written in the past couple of months — some of them by me — about the sorry state of the Democratic Party here in the year of our Lord 2025. It’s not just that they lost to the man who haunted their dreams and every waking moment, it’s how they lost. Coming to grips with that is at the heart of their confusion.”