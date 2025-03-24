THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP: With No Immigration, US Population Will Fall Over 30% by 2100.

In its main case, which the Census Bureau considers the most likely scenario, the U.S. population is projected to increase slowly from its current level of about 338 million to 369 million by 2080, with an average annual growth rate of 0.0163%. This scenario assumes that the U.S. will allow approximately 1 million immigrants to enter the country each year.

In the high case, which assumes approximately 1.5 million new immigrants each year, the population continues to grow for the remainder of the century, reaching 435 million by 2100. That represents an annual growth rate of approximately 0.033%. However, it is important to note that the growth rate gradually declines over that period and approaches zero by the end of the century.

In the low case, which assumes about 500,000 new immigrants each year, the population peaks in 2043 at just under 346 million, representing a 2.8% increase from the current population. By the end of the century, the population will fall to 319 million, a 5% drop.

But the scenario that really caught my attention was the zero immigration projection. In this scenario, the U.S. population is projected to have already peaked and will decline by over 30% by 2100, reaching approximately 225 million. That is approximately the U.S. population in 1980. After 2040, the population is expected to decline by approximately 1 million residents annually. By the end of the century, the loss is estimated to be over 2 million annually.