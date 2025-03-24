JOANNE JACOBS: Academia tilts very far to the left: Restoring balance won’t be easy.

“In most disciplines there aren’t enough conservative PhDs to staff ideologically balanced campuses, or even provide otherwise left-leaning campuses a vibrant conservative counterweight,” writes McArdle. That won’t change quickly.

To rebuild the pipeline, potential graduate students with right-of-center views would have to be persuaded that their qualifications and publications would be judged fairly by progressives, she writes. They’d have to believe they wouldn’t have to “run an ideological gauntlet” to advance or be excluded by colleagues if they ever got a job.

McArdle imagines affirmative action for conservative students and professors. “Training left-wing faculty on conservative thought, so they won’t accidentally say something offense, a campus center for conservatives to relax and bond, pro-life and MAGA scholarships and a “plus factor” for conservative applicants could help restore balance.