CORN, POPPED: Gird Yer Loins: Progs Schedule April 5 as Nationwide ‘Day of Stompy Feet and Waah.’

For once, they’ve decided to have their mass gathering on a Saturday and not disrupt productive citizens from getting to and from productive jobs. This way, they only jack up hard-working Americans one day to chill out.

I guess we can take that as a win. It all depends on whether the participants can behave or not.

The progs have a long list of supposed sins to chant and wave their tiny fists in the air about in any number of cities across the country, large and small, where there are supposedly scheduled gatherings of vermin, including my own fair burg.